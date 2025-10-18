Left Menu

Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang dies at 103, Xinhua says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 10:39 IST
Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang dies at 103, Xinhua says
  • Country:
  • China

Chen Ning Yang, one of the world's most renowned physicists and a Nobel Prize winner, died at 103 of illness in Beijing on October 18, state news outlet Xinhua said on Saturday.

Born in eastern China's Hefei in Anhui province in 1922, Yang was a Chinese-American physicist who worked on statistical mechanics and symmetry principles in elementary particle physics.

Yang shared the 1957 Nobel Prize for physics with Tsung-Dao Lee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDB Report Highlights PPPs as Key to Caribbean’s $21B Infrastructure Goal

IDB Report Highlights PPPs as Key to Caribbean’s $21B Infrastructure Goal

 Global
2
New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 1st Twenty20 match against England

New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 1st Twenty20 match against Englan...

 New Zealand
3
Fake doctor caught conducting illegal fetal sex determination test in MP's Morena

Fake doctor caught conducting illegal fetal sex determination test in MP's M...

 India
4
US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025