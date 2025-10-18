Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ''Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'' to release in March

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is set to hit the big screen on March 4, 2026, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz of Khel Khel Mein, the upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:27 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ''Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'' to release in March
  • Country:
  • India

''Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'', headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is set to hit the big screen on March 4, 2026, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz of ''Khel Khel Mein'', the upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 release ''Pati Patni Aur Woh'', which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was also directed by Aziz. ''Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra. The makers shared the news with a post on Instagram handle. It featured a poster with the release date mentioned over it. ''Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra. T-Series aur B R Studios laa rahe hai 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz. Holi 4th March 2026. Only in cinemas,'' read the text over the poster. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. ''Pati Patni Aur Woh'' revolved around Aaryan's character Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Pednekar's Vedikas, but things take a turn when he finds himself getting attracted to Tapasya (Panday), a young fashion designer. The film emerged as a hit at the box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Russia
2
Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's transgender candidate

Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's...

 India
3
Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

 India
4
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party

Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP lead...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025