Thieves who hit Paris' Louvre robbed 8 objects, prosecutor says

The thieves who robbed Paris' Louvre museum on Sunday made off with eight priceless objects, with a ninth that they tried to steal recovered at the scene, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The thieves did not target or steal the world-famous Regent diamond, which is housed in the same gallery the thieves hit, Beccuau said on BFM TV. Sotheby's estimates the Regent is worth over $60 million.

