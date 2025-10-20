Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Team Up for 'Thamma': Bringing Indian Folk Stories to Global Cinema

In a new cinematic venture, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui unite for 'Thamma', delving into the rich tapestry of Indian folk stories. The film, set to be released on Diwali, October 21, aims to bring local narratives to the global stage.

Khurrana and Siddiqui, who grew up with tales of Vikram and Betaal, express their excitement for the project, noting that exploring indigenous stories could enhance international cultural understanding. The movie continues the Maddock horror-comedy universe legacy, which started with the 2018 hit 'Stree'.

Khurrana highlights a welcome industry shift towards celebrating Indian culture, suggesting that this approach not only attracts global audiences but also strengthens local identity. Supported by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Thamma' invites viewers into a realm where folklore meets modern storytelling.

