Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Team Up for 'Thamma': Bringing Indian Folk Stories to Global Cinema

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui star in 'Thamma', a film exploring Indian folk stories. The movie is part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe, showcasing how local narratives can garner global interest. Khurrana praises the trend of highlighting Indian culture in cinema for international audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:17 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Team Up for 'Thamma': Bringing Indian Folk Stories to Global Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a new cinematic venture, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui unite for 'Thamma', delving into the rich tapestry of Indian folk stories. The film, set to be released on Diwali, October 21, aims to bring local narratives to the global stage.

Khurrana and Siddiqui, who grew up with tales of Vikram and Betaal, express their excitement for the project, noting that exploring indigenous stories could enhance international cultural understanding. The movie continues the Maddock horror-comedy universe legacy, which started with the 2018 hit 'Stree'.

Khurrana highlights a welcome industry shift towards celebrating Indian culture, suggesting that this approach not only attracts global audiences but also strengthens local identity. Supported by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Thamma' invites viewers into a realm where folklore meets modern storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025