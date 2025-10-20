30 Years of DDLJ: The Timeless Magic of Raj and Simran

It's been three decades since 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' first graced the screens, yet its magic remains timeless. Celebrated actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who brought the characters Raj and Simran to life, reflect on the enduring appeal of this cinematic gem.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film redefined romance in Indian cinema, setting a benchmark followed by many. Shah Rukh Khan attributes its success to the sincere vision of the Chopra family and 'DDLJ's' heartfelt storytelling, while Kajol notes how the film resonates with generations, symbolizing youthful aspirations and cultural fidelity.

As the longest-running film in Indian cinema history, 'DDLJ' not only captured the essence of love but also influenced pop culture. It remains part of the audience's shared experience, linking past and present, and continues to inspire South Asian tales of love and courage.

