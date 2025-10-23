Historic Unity: King Charles III's Vatican Visit Bridges Faiths

On Thursday, King Charles III made history by becoming the first UK monarch to participate in a Catholic Church service since King Henry VIII's departure from papal authority in the 16th century. Joining Pope Leo XIV at the Sistine Chapel, Charles's visit marks a significant moment in religious diplomacy.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, the 76-year-old monarch attended the special service commemorating the Catholic Church's jubilee year. The event aimed to foster stronger ties between the Vatican and the Anglican Church, of which Charles is the Supreme Governor. The service revolved around the theme of 'care for creation' and included a private discussion on sustainability.

Breaking tradition, the palace allowed the King to be filmed in prayer, seated on a special chair adorned with his coat of arms and the ecumenical motto 'ut unum sint'—meaning 'that they may be one'. The visit concluded with an exchange of symbolic gifts, emphasizing a joint commitment to environmental issues.

