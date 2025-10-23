Left Menu

Historic Unity: King Charles III's Vatican Visit Bridges Faiths

King Charles III made history by joining Pope Leo XIV in a prayer service at the Sistine Chapel, marking the first time a UK monarch has participated in a Catholic Church service since the 16th century. The event aimed to strengthen ties between the Anglican and Roman Catholic Churches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:20 IST
Historic Unity: King Charles III's Vatican Visit Bridges Faiths
King Charles III
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Thursday, King Charles III made history by becoming the first UK monarch to participate in a Catholic Church service since King Henry VIII's departure from papal authority in the 16th century. Joining Pope Leo XIV at the Sistine Chapel, Charles's visit marks a significant moment in religious diplomacy.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, the 76-year-old monarch attended the special service commemorating the Catholic Church's jubilee year. The event aimed to foster stronger ties between the Vatican and the Anglican Church, of which Charles is the Supreme Governor. The service revolved around the theme of 'care for creation' and included a private discussion on sustainability.

Breaking tradition, the palace allowed the King to be filmed in prayer, seated on a special chair adorned with his coat of arms and the ecumenical motto 'ut unum sint'—meaning 'that they may be one'. The visit concluded with an exchange of symbolic gifts, emphasizing a joint commitment to environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025