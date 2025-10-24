Tributes Flow for Advertising Titan Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey, the celebrated figure behind numerous iconic ad campaigns and key contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 election communication efforts, has passed away at the age of 70. His demise prompted tributes from Union Ministers and peers in the advertising industry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed Pandey as a 'titan and legend' who revolutionized communication with relatable idioms and hearty humor. Her cabinet counterpart, Piyush Goyal, remembered Pandey as an authentic storyteller and a true phenomenon in advertising.

The Jaipur-born creative genius had shifted to an advisory role at Ogilvy after decades of active contribution and notably penned the lyrics for the celebrated 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara', showcasing India's diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)