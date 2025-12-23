Left Menu

Union Ministers' Strategic Push for Educational Equity and Development

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges inclusion of 108 SEBC communities from Odisha in the Central OBC list to ensure social justice and parity. He meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss advancements in education, highlighting plans to transform IIIT Kota into a leading educational hub with futuristic programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:19 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move advocating for inclusive education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan penned a letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, on Monday, urging the inclusion of 108 Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) from Odisha into the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list. The exclusion of these communities from central reservations has led to disparities in accessing government jobs and educational benefits, Pradhan emphasized in his letter.

Highlighting the challenges faced by SEBC communities in Odisha, Pradhan underscored the crucial need for their inclusion to bridge the gap in national reservation benefits. He stated that aligning state and central frameworks would promote social justice and foster inclusive development. The letter included a detailed enumeration of the 108 SEBCs proposed for inclusion.

In a separate development last week, Pradhan met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House to strategize on educational advancements in the Kota-Bundi region. The meeting concentrated on strengthening IIIT Kota, aiming to elevate it as a world-class institution with enhanced infrastructure and introducing forward-looking courses that respond to global job market needs, like AI and Green Energy studies. An expert committee has been commissioned to submit a detailed report within a month to advance these educational initiatives.

