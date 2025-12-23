Union Ministers' Strategic Push for Educational Equity and Development

In a significant move advocating for inclusive education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan penned a letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, on Monday, urging the inclusion of 108 Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) from Odisha into the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list. The exclusion of these communities from central reservations has led to disparities in accessing government jobs and educational benefits, Pradhan emphasized in his letter.

Highlighting the challenges faced by SEBC communities in Odisha, Pradhan underscored the crucial need for their inclusion to bridge the gap in national reservation benefits. He stated that aligning state and central frameworks would promote social justice and foster inclusive development. The letter included a detailed enumeration of the 108 SEBCs proposed for inclusion.

In a separate development last week, Pradhan met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House to strategize on educational advancements in the Kota-Bundi region. The meeting concentrated on strengthening IIIT Kota, aiming to elevate it as a world-class institution with enhanced infrastructure and introducing forward-looking courses that respond to global job market needs, like AI and Green Energy studies. An expert committee has been commissioned to submit a detailed report within a month to advance these educational initiatives.