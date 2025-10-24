Left Menu

Advertising World Mourns the Loss of Iconic Creative Mind Piyush Pandey

Renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of advertising legend Piyush Pandey at age 70. Regarded as a visionary in Indian advertising, Pandey's demise is felt deeply across the industry. His vibrant personality and groundbreaking work left a significant impact.

Updated: 24-10-2025 20:40 IST
Shoojit Sircar offers tribute to advertising icon Piyush Pandey (R) (Photo: ANI/X/@nsitharaman). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant loss to the world of advertising, the revered creative figure, Piyush Pandey, passed away on Friday at age 70, leaving the industry and admirers in mourning. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, reflecting on the news, expressed his disbelief and sorrow over the demise of a man often called the architect of Indian advertising.

Sircar, who collaborated closely with Pandey on numerous projects, fondly recalled their enduring 25-year relationship. Among their notable collaborations were key projects like 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki', which involved Amitabh Bachchan and was launched when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Sircar described Pandey as a joyful individual, always seen with a smile and a hearty laugh at his own jokes.

Piyush Pandey's legacy in the advertising realm is monumental. He was responsible for some of the most iconic ad campaigns such as Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's famous "Egg" film. Despite battling pneumonia, Pandey's spirit remained indomitable until his last days. Sircar and many in the industry will miss Pandey's infectious laughter and groundbreaking creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

