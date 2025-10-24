FIRA Proposes Scientific Firewalking Event to Foster Rational Thinking

The Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, headquartered in Hassan, has approached the local deputy commissioner with an intriguing proposal. They aim to host a public event to showcase firewalking as a scientific phenomenon, devoid of religious connotations.

This proposal surfaced after Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari was seen participating in a firewalking ritual at the Hasanamba temple. Dr. Narendra Nayak, FIRA's President, explained in a letter that the firewalking act is explained by the Leidenfrost effect, where a vapor layer shields the walker from the embers.

Highlighting the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, Nayak warns against legitimizing firewalking as a religious ritual due to its potential risks. Citing constitutional support for scientific inquiry, the initiative seeks to educate the public while gaining district administration backing to inspire similar programs statewide.

