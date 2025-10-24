Left Menu

FIRA Proposes Scientific Firewalking Event to Foster Rational Thinking

The Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) aims to organize an educational firewalking demonstration in Hassan, emphasizing its scientific basis rather than religious significance. The event seeks to promote scientific inquiry and rational thinking, with support from local authorities, aligning with the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Practices and the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:29 IST
FIRA Proposes Scientific Firewalking Event to Foster Rational Thinking
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, headquartered in Hassan, has approached the local deputy commissioner with an intriguing proposal. They aim to host a public event to showcase firewalking as a scientific phenomenon, devoid of religious connotations.

This proposal surfaced after Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari was seen participating in a firewalking ritual at the Hasanamba temple. Dr. Narendra Nayak, FIRA's President, explained in a letter that the firewalking act is explained by the Leidenfrost effect, where a vapor layer shields the walker from the embers.

Highlighting the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, Nayak warns against legitimizing firewalking as a religious ritual due to its potential risks. Citing constitutional support for scientific inquiry, the initiative seeks to educate the public while gaining district administration backing to inspire similar programs statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025