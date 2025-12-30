Egypt's Hassan Advocates for Biennial Africa Cup Amid Team Readiness for Last 16

Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, expressed on Monday that holding the Africa Cup of Nations every two years would favor European leagues. His remarks come as Egypt remains undefeated after a 0-0 draw with Angola, securing the top position in Group B of the tournament hosted in Morocco.

"I believe staging the Africa Cup of Nations biennially serves European league interests," Hassan communicated via the Egyptian Football Association's official Facebook. This comes amid criticism over the Confederation of African Football's recent decision to shift the event to a four-year cycle, breaking a long-standing biennial tradition.

With Egypt poised to continue in Agadir for their upcoming last 16 match next Monday, Hassan stated, "We are ready to compete at the next stage, which will be challenging. The game against Angola aimed to test more players." Egypt made 11 changes from the squad that defeated South Africa, including resting star players like Mohamed Salah.