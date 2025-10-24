Nagaland's Vibrant Culture Shines at Autumn Festival 2025 in Delhi

On Friday, Delhi witnessed a vibrant celebration of Nagaland's cultural heritage during the inauguration of the 'Autumn Festival 2025' at Nagaland House, officiated by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

The event, sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, and helmed by Nagaland's Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, spans two days and features an array of traditional music, dances, crafts, and culinary delights, all presented by tribal artisans from the state.

In addition to Mishra, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and various ambassadors and diplomats were also in attendance, underscoring the importance of such cultural exchanges in strengthening regional ties and fostering mutual understanding. Mishra proposed expanding the festival to larger public venues and announced plans for an annual 'Naga Culture Festival' to further integrate Nagaland's rich traditions into the Delhi cultural calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)