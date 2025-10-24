Left Menu

Nagaland's Vibrant Culture Shines at Autumn Festival 2025 in Delhi

Nagaland's cultural heritage was showcased at the 'Autumn Festival 2025' in Delhi, with traditional music, dance, crafts, and cuisine on display. Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Nagaland's Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along were present, emphasizing cultural ties and future collaborative events to strengthen bonds between Delhi and Nagaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:57 IST
On Friday, Delhi witnessed a vibrant celebration of Nagaland's cultural heritage during the inauguration of the 'Autumn Festival 2025' at Nagaland House, officiated by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

The event, sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, and helmed by Nagaland's Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, spans two days and features an array of traditional music, dances, crafts, and culinary delights, all presented by tribal artisans from the state.

In addition to Mishra, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and various ambassadors and diplomats were also in attendance, underscoring the importance of such cultural exchanges in strengthening regional ties and fostering mutual understanding. Mishra proposed expanding the festival to larger public venues and announced plans for an annual 'Naga Culture Festival' to further integrate Nagaland's rich traditions into the Delhi cultural calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

