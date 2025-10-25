Divine Journey: Arrival of the Sacred Guru Charan Yatra

The sacred 'Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra Pavitra Joda Sahib' graced Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, marking a spiritual milestone in its journey from Delhi to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj's birthplace, Takht Sri Harmandir Ji, Patna Sahib. This historic passage was warmly received on its arrival at the Kotwan Border.

The significance of the Yatra was underscored by the presence of Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh and Minister of State for Agriculture Education and Research Baldev Singh Aulakh. Their welcome echoed the sanctification of Mathura, now regarded as a pilgrimage site graced by the dust of Guru Ji's feet.

Before reaching Mathura, the Yatra paused in Faridabad, Haryana, where it was celebrated at Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurudwara. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined the ceremonial reception, further emphasizing the spiritual gravity of this pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)