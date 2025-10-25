Karthick Jayakumara Sarma: Transforming the Digital Leadership Landscape

Karthick Jayakumara Sarma, a notable recipient of the Indian Achievers Award 2025, is making waves in digital leadership. With a background in engineering and an MBA in Supply Chain Management, Sarma's career highlights the power of data in transforming business operations across the globe.

Sarma's insights into bridging the gap between technology and business have led him to a pivotal role at Bluecrux Inc., where he aids top pharmaceutical companies in making data-driven decisions. His work emphasizes strategic planning and teamwork, reinforcing trust in data's role in critical supply chain functions.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Sarma is dedicated to mentoring emerging professionals and is actively engaged in promoting the synthesis of data and art. As founder of Opti-Data Consulting Inc. and the mind behind Good Data Guy Publishing, he is driving a cultural shift towards integrating purpose, people, and process in data ecosystems.

