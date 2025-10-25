Left Menu

Johnny Depp Shines in New 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Johnny Depp is set to star in 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol', a Paramount Pictures adaptation of Dickens’ classic directed by Ti West. Alongside Andrea Riseborough, Depp will portray Ebenezer Scrooge, exploring a fresh take on the iconic character. The film releases on November 13, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:25 IST
Johnny Depp
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actor Johnny Depp is poised to take on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol'.

This new adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday tale will be directed by Ti West, who is celebrated for his acclaimed horror trilogy, including movies such as 'X', 'Pearl', and 'MaXXXine'. The script has been penned by Nathaniel Halpern, adding a modern twist to the classic story.

Joining Depp is Andrea Riseborough, known for her roles in 'Oblivion' and 'To Leslie'. The production aims to retell the timeless narrative of Scrooge's transformative encounters with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Produced by Emma Watts, with Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman as executive producers, the film is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on November 13, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

