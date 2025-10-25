Johnny Depp Shines in New 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Renowned actor Johnny Depp is poised to take on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol'.

This new adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday tale will be directed by Ti West, who is celebrated for his acclaimed horror trilogy, including movies such as 'X', 'Pearl', and 'MaXXXine'. The script has been penned by Nathaniel Halpern, adding a modern twist to the classic story.

Joining Depp is Andrea Riseborough, known for her roles in 'Oblivion' and 'To Leslie'. The production aims to retell the timeless narrative of Scrooge's transformative encounters with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Produced by Emma Watts, with Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman as executive producers, the film is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on November 13, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)