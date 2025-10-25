Migrant Shepherds Revive Spain's Pastoral Heartland

In the picturesque plains of Castile-La Mancha, Spain, the age-old practice of shepherding is witnessing a revival, thanks to migrants like Osam Abdulmumen. From Sudan, Abdulmumen is part of a government initiative aimed at addressing labor shortages by training migrants for farm work.

Faced with depopulation and dwindling interest in rural jobs, local farms, like the one in Los Cortijos, rely increasingly on migrant workers to fill the void. The program equips migrants with essential skills in shepherding, a profession crucial to the region's economy, famous for its sheep's milk cheese.

Under the guidance of farm owner Álvaro Esteban, these new shepherds are learning to blend traditional practices with modern technology. The program not only helps migrants like Abdulmumen find stability but also injects fresh hope into rural communities battling exodus and economic challenges.

