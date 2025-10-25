Left Menu

Migrant Shepherds Revive Spain's Pastoral Heartland

In Spain's rural core, migrant workers like Osam Abdulmumen from Sudan are being trained as shepherds to tackle both a labor shortage in agriculture and their own search for employment. This initiative is vital for sustaining local farms, preserving traditional industries, and revitalizing depopulating villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Loscortijos | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the picturesque plains of Castile-La Mancha, Spain, the age-old practice of shepherding is witnessing a revival, thanks to migrants like Osam Abdulmumen. From Sudan, Abdulmumen is part of a government initiative aimed at addressing labor shortages by training migrants for farm work.

Faced with depopulation and dwindling interest in rural jobs, local farms, like the one in Los Cortijos, rely increasingly on migrant workers to fill the void. The program equips migrants with essential skills in shepherding, a profession crucial to the region's economy, famous for its sheep's milk cheese.

Under the guidance of farm owner Álvaro Esteban, these new shepherds are learning to blend traditional practices with modern technology. The program not only helps migrants like Abdulmumen find stability but also injects fresh hope into rural communities battling exodus and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

