Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Elephant Dilemma: Thailand's Concerns Over Gifted Pachyderms

Sri Lanka has formed a team of veterinarians to assess the health of two elephants gifted by Thailand. Concerns over their condition were raised by a Thai group. Local checks show no major issues, but Thailand's Deputy PM will visit Colombo to discuss the elephants' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:07 IST
Sri Lanka's Elephant Dilemma: Thailand's Concerns Over Gifted Pachyderms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has convened a panel of veterinarians to evaluate the health of two elephants gifted by Thailand, following concerns from Bangkok regarding their well-being, officials announced on Saturday.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakodi assured reporters that initial assessments by local vets suggest the elephants do not suffer from significant health issues.

As reports indicate that Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin will soon visit Colombo to address the elephants' welfare, the Sri Lankan government reiterated its commitment to following expert advice to ensure the animals' care does not waver. These developments come after Thailand previously reclaimed another elephant from Sri Lanka amid similar concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025