Sri Lanka's Elephant Dilemma: Thailand's Concerns Over Gifted Pachyderms

Sri Lanka has convened a panel of veterinarians to evaluate the health of two elephants gifted by Thailand, following concerns from Bangkok regarding their well-being, officials announced on Saturday.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakodi assured reporters that initial assessments by local vets suggest the elephants do not suffer from significant health issues.

As reports indicate that Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin will soon visit Colombo to address the elephants' welfare, the Sri Lankan government reiterated its commitment to following expert advice to ensure the animals' care does not waver. These developments come after Thailand previously reclaimed another elephant from Sri Lanka amid similar concerns.

