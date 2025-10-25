Bridging Cultures: Kuchipudi Unites India and UK

A captivating cultural soirée titled 'Samarpanam' unfolded as dancers from the United Kingdom and Poland took the stage under the guidance of Kuchipudi guru Arunima Kumar. Hosted at the India Habitat Centre's Stein Auditorium, the evening paid homage to Indian mythology and traditions in a resplendent dance recital.

Among the distinguished performers was Anoushka Sunak, daughter of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and philanthropist Akshata Murty. The event featured a melange of classical dance forms, with Kumar and her ensemble presenting exquisite pieces dedicated to deities such as Shiva, Krishna, and Vishnu, enhanced by vibrant costumes and intricate choreography.

Renowned guests including Akshata Murty and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron lauded the event, emphasizing its role in bridging cultures and connecting the diaspora to Indian heritage. Arunima Kumar's vision for fostering cultural ties through the arts shines as a beacon of cross-cultural collaboration, bringing Kuchipudi to the global stage.

