Echoes of Ghazals: A Cultural Melange at Safdarjung Tomb

Amid the historic backdrop of Safdarjung Tomb, an enchanting evening unfolded as part of the 10-year celebration of the Serendipity Arts Festival. The event, Shaam-e-Ghazal, presented an amalgam of traditional and contemporary artistic expressions, spotlighting the timeless ghazals rendered by legendary voices like Ghulam Ali and Mehdi Hasan.

Organized by the Sabhayata Foundation in collaboration with Serendipity Arts, the evening's performances were masterfully curated by tabla virtuoso Bickram Ghosh, with vocal renditions by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Prithvi Gandharv. The initiative, held with support from the Ministry of Culture and ASI, sought to promote India's historic monuments by converting them into vibrant cultural venues.

Festival founder Sunil Kant Munjal highlighted their vision of transforming heritage sites into dynamic stages for creativity, thus emphasizing the fusion of traditional and modern art. Attended by ministers and cultural patrons, Shaam-e-Ghazal reflects the festival's broader mission to breathe life into historic venues, blending India's past with its artistic future.