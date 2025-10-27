Bollywood Meets Kung Fu: Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan Unite in Beverly Hills

In an unexpected fan-pleasing moment, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan surprised his followers by posting pictures with legendary action star Jackie Chan on Instagram. The photos, taken outside a Beverly Hills hotel, quickly garnered attention with Roshan's witty caption suggesting an admiration for Chan's martial arts prowess.

The meeting showcased Roshan, clad in a stylish ensemble of white denims and a jacket, alongside Chan, who sported a dark blue tracksuit, both completing their looks with hats. The candid interaction between the two icons delighted their combined fanbases across the globe.

Roshan's recent cinematic venture, 'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji, has recently hit theaters, featuring co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Simultaneously, Chan has been enjoying success with 'Karate Kid: Legends', the latest instalment in the beloved franchise, raking in significant box office returns worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)