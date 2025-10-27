Left Menu

Bollywood Meets Kung Fu: Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan Unite in Beverly Hills

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan surprised fans by sharing Instagram photos with action icon Jackie Chan in Beverly Hills. The photos, featuring both stars outside a hotel, created buzz online. Roshan's latest film, 'War 2', recently debuted, while Chan's 'Karate Kid: Legends' has been a box office success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:30 IST
Bollywood Meets Kung Fu: Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan Unite in Beverly Hills
Hrithik Roshan
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected fan-pleasing moment, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan surprised his followers by posting pictures with legendary action star Jackie Chan on Instagram. The photos, taken outside a Beverly Hills hotel, quickly garnered attention with Roshan's witty caption suggesting an admiration for Chan's martial arts prowess.

The meeting showcased Roshan, clad in a stylish ensemble of white denims and a jacket, alongside Chan, who sported a dark blue tracksuit, both completing their looks with hats. The candid interaction between the two icons delighted their combined fanbases across the globe.

Roshan's recent cinematic venture, 'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji, has recently hit theaters, featuring co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Simultaneously, Chan has been enjoying success with 'Karate Kid: Legends', the latest instalment in the beloved franchise, raking in significant box office returns worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025