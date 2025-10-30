Left Menu

RSS Gears Up for Nationwide Hindu Conferences Amid Centenary Celebrations

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's three-day national executive meeting in Jabalpur aims to organize over one lakh Hindu conferences. Discussions also focus on outreach campaigns and relief activities. The meeting coincides with the 101st anniversary of the RSS and key anniversaries of historical figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:04 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced its three-day national executive meeting in Jabalpur, focusing on hosting over one lakh Hindu conferences nationwide. The event, inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, also paid homage to notable figures such as Shibu Soren and Asrani.

Day one discussions revolved around the 'Grih Sampark Abhiyan', preparations for the Hindu conferences, and a review of ongoing national issues. Delegates shared updates on the RSS's volunteer-driven relief efforts in areas hit by natural disasters, marking the organization's 101st anniversary with centenary reviews and the 'Panch Parivartan' initiative.

The meeting, keeping a focus on historical milestones, includes plans for the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom and Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, highlighting their significance in the nation's cultural heritage.

