SRCC Unveils Centenary Celebrations with Visionary Highlights

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) officially commenced its centenary celebrations on Friday, marking the occasion with a special event at Delhi University's North Campus. Attendees included notable figures like DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh and SRCC Governing Body Chairman Ajay S Shriram.

During the event, Prof Yogesh Singh lauded SRCC as a globally recognized academic brand, highlighting its extensive impact beyond mere rankings. 'A century allows an institution to shape generations and a nation,' he stated, urging SRCC to cultivate leaders who prioritize ethical leadership and enterprise creation.

This milestone marks a series of planned academic conclaves, policy dialogues, and global collaborations throughout the year. A floral tribute was paid to founder Sir Shri Ram, and a commemorative book chronicling SRCC's journey was unveiled. The significance of SRCC in contributing to India's economic prowess was underlined, with prominent alumni also in attendance.