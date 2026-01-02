Left Menu

SRCC Unveils Centenary Celebrations with Visionary Highlights

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) launched its centenary celebrations at an event on Delhi University's North Campus, spotlighting its significant institutional contributions over 100 years. With key remarks from DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the institution was commemorated for fostering business leadership and inspiring future moral-focused leaders.

  • India

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) officially commenced its centenary celebrations on Friday, marking the occasion with a special event at Delhi University's North Campus. Attendees included notable figures like DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh and SRCC Governing Body Chairman Ajay S Shriram.

During the event, Prof Yogesh Singh lauded SRCC as a globally recognized academic brand, highlighting its extensive impact beyond mere rankings. 'A century allows an institution to shape generations and a nation,' he stated, urging SRCC to cultivate leaders who prioritize ethical leadership and enterprise creation.

This milestone marks a series of planned academic conclaves, policy dialogues, and global collaborations throughout the year. A floral tribute was paid to founder Sir Shri Ram, and a commemorative book chronicling SRCC's journey was unveiled. The significance of SRCC in contributing to India's economic prowess was underlined, with prominent alumni also in attendance.

