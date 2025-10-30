Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Expands Wildlife Conservation with New Cheetah Sanctuary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to establish Nauradehi Sanctuary as the third cheetah habitat in the state. Cheetahs will be imported from Namibia, enhancing efforts to conserve wildlife. The announcement includes future plans for the Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Expands Wildlife Conservation with New Cheetah Sanctuary
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to expand its cheetah conservation efforts with the establishment of a new sanctuary at Nauradehi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday. This initiative will make it the third such habitat in the state, following Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Cheetahs, once extinct in Asia, will be imported from Namibia, Africa, to be released into the Nauradehi Sanctuary. The state's government, committed to preserving biodiversity, continues to take concerted steps in wildlife conservation.

Alongside this announcement, six crocodiles were introduced into the Indira Sagar Dam's backwaters as part of ongoing efforts to preserve wildlife species. Plans are also underway for the Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, expected to cover over 61,000 hectares in Khandwa and Dewas districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025