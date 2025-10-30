Madhya Pradesh Expands Wildlife Conservation with New Cheetah Sanctuary
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to establish Nauradehi Sanctuary as the third cheetah habitat in the state. Cheetahs will be imported from Namibia, enhancing efforts to conserve wildlife. The announcement includes future plans for the Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.
Madhya Pradesh is set to expand its cheetah conservation efforts with the establishment of a new sanctuary at Nauradehi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday. This initiative will make it the third such habitat in the state, following Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.
Cheetahs, once extinct in Asia, will be imported from Namibia, Africa, to be released into the Nauradehi Sanctuary. The state's government, committed to preserving biodiversity, continues to take concerted steps in wildlife conservation.
Alongside this announcement, six crocodiles were introduced into the Indira Sagar Dam's backwaters as part of ongoing efforts to preserve wildlife species. Plans are also underway for the Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, expected to cover over 61,000 hectares in Khandwa and Dewas districts.
