Grand Marriage Hall Construction Announced in Pasumpon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the construction of a grand marriage hall in Pasumpon, birthplace of Muthuramalinga Thevar. This fulfills a local request and follows previous DMK initiatives like establishing a college. The state aims to support local development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:36 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced the construction of a grand marriage hall in Pasumpon, the birthplace of the revered leader Muthuramalinga Thevar. Valued at Rs three crore, the initiative aims to honor local requests for a new wedding venue.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Stalin during a ceremony commemorating the 118th birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar and the 63rd guru puja. Stalin paid homage at Thevar's statue and highlighted the continuous efforts of the DMK government to support the community's needs.

Stalin also reflected on past initiatives by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, noting that the DMK granted approval and land for the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College at Kamuthi, now managed under government supervision. The state government remains committed to local development projects.

