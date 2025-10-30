Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan's Landmark Visit to Varanasi: Strengthening Kashi-Tamil Bonds

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set for a pivotal visit to Varanasi, marking his first trip to the sacred city since taking office. He will inaugurate the new Satram Bhavan alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscoring the enduring Kashi-Tamil cultural relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:45 IST
Visit
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is embarking on a significant day-long visit to Varanasi, according to an official statement released on Friday. This marks his first trip to this revered city since assuming his current role.

The vice president is expected to inaugurate the newly constructed Satram Bhavan in Sigra. Joining him at the event as the chief guest is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the inauguration, Radhakrishnan will visit the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers.

The Satram Bhavan, a 10-storey structure built for Rs 60 crore by the Shri Kashi Nattukottai Nagar Satram Management Society, provides 140 rooms for devotees. This project embodies the essence of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' highlighting the historical and cultural links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

