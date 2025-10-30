Rachita Ram: A Star on and off the Screen

Rachita Ram, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, has been designated as the brand ambassador for the autorickshaw drivers' association, a position she describes as a 'proud moment' in her illustrious career.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rachita thanked the 'great charioteers' for selecting her for this honor. She began her career in television before making a notable transition into film with performances in critically acclaimed movies such as Bulbul, Ranna, and Ayogya.

Additionally, Rachita is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, bringing a versatile array of talents to her already successful acting career.

(With inputs from agencies.)