Rachita Ram: A Star on and off the Screen

Kannada actress Rachita Ram has been named the brand ambassador for the autorickshaw drivers’ association. Celebrating her new role, she expressed it as a significant highlight in her acting career. Rachita, known for her roles in films like Bulbul, Ranna, and Ayogya, started her journey in television and is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Updated: 30-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rachita Ram, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, has been designated as the brand ambassador for the autorickshaw drivers' association, a position she describes as a 'proud moment' in her illustrious career.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rachita thanked the 'great charioteers' for selecting her for this honor. She began her career in television before making a notable transition into film with performances in critically acclaimed movies such as Bulbul, Ranna, and Ayogya.

Additionally, Rachita is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, bringing a versatile array of talents to her already successful acting career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

