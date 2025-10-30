Romania Unveils World's Largest Orthodox Cathedral Amid Social Debate
Maria Rusu traveled from Cluj to Bucharest to visit Romania's newly opened national cathedral, the world's largest Orthodox church. The cathedral, standing 127 meters tall, has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors. The project, costing €270 million, has sparked debate over public spending.
Maria Rusu and her husband journeyed from Cluj to Bucharest to witness the unveiling of Romania's national cathedral, now the largest Orthodox Christian church worldwide.
This architectural marvel, consecrated last Sunday, is seen as a significant milestone for Romania, once hindered by wars and communist rule.
With a height of 127 meters and accommodating thousands, the cathedral, costing €270 million primarily from public funds, has evoked both awe and criticism.
