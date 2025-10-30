Left Menu

Romania Unveils World's Largest Orthodox Cathedral Amid Social Debate

Maria Rusu traveled from Cluj to Bucharest to visit Romania's newly opened national cathedral, the world's largest Orthodox church. The cathedral, standing 127 meters tall, has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors. The project, costing €270 million, has sparked debate over public spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:41 IST
Romania Unveils World's Largest Orthodox Cathedral Amid Social Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Maria Rusu and her husband journeyed from Cluj to Bucharest to witness the unveiling of Romania's national cathedral, now the largest Orthodox Christian church worldwide.

This architectural marvel, consecrated last Sunday, is seen as a significant milestone for Romania, once hindered by wars and communist rule.

With a height of 127 meters and accommodating thousands, the cathedral, costing €270 million primarily from public funds, has evoked both awe and criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025