Romania Unveils World's Largest Orthodox Cathedral Amid Social Debate

Maria Rusu and her husband journeyed from Cluj to Bucharest to witness the unveiling of Romania's national cathedral, now the largest Orthodox Christian church worldwide.

This architectural marvel, consecrated last Sunday, is seen as a significant milestone for Romania, once hindered by wars and communist rule.

With a height of 127 meters and accommodating thousands, the cathedral, costing €270 million primarily from public funds, has evoked both awe and criticism.

