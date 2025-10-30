Left Menu

Rajyotsava Awards Honor Karnataka's Finest in Arts and Culture

The Rajyotsava awards celebrate 70 individuals, including film actor Prakash Raj and former Judge P B Bhajantri, for their contributions on Karnataka's state formation day. Notably, 12 women are among the recipients. The awards, presented on November 1, focus on recognizing talent with an emphasis on social justice.

In a celebration of talent and culture, 70 individuals have been awarded the esteemed Rajyotsava awards, recognizing their exemplary contributions across various fields. Among the honored are film actor Prakash Raj, former Judge P B Bhajantri, and Air Marshal (retd) Philip Rajkumar, highlighting the diversity of achievements.

The Rajyotsava awards, consisting of a 25 gram gold medal and a cash prize of Rs five lakh, will be presented on November 1 during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. This year, an emphasis has been placed on social justice with 12 women receiving recognition, ensuring representation from all districts.

In addition to these honors, the government announced that veteran actress Umashree will receive the Dr Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement in Kannada cinema. Awards for film director N R Nanjundegowda and Richard Castelino were also announced, with ceremonies set for November 3 at the State Film Awards in Mysuru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

