Telangana's Strategic Response to Cyclone Montha's Devastation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will spearhead a comprehensive aerial assessment of the flood-hit Warangal district and Husnabad Assembly constituency, devastated by Cyclone Montha.

He has instructed officials to employ the most rapid relief measures to mitigate harm under his command, ensuring the safety of lives and livestock in affected regions.

Core strategies include addressing damaged crops, particularly paddy procurement, mobilizing resources for relief, and utilizing agencies such as HYDRAA for emergency operations. The CM also stressed road safety and healthcare provisions during this critical time.

