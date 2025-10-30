Left Menu

Telangana's Strategic Response to Cyclone Montha's Devastation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is leading a proactive response to Cyclone Montha's impact in Warangal and Husnabad. He is conducting an aerial survey, directing urgent relief measures, and has set an ambitious paddy procurement target. Emphasis is on safety, restoration, and using resources like HYDRAA teams effectively.

Telangana's Strategic Response to Cyclone Montha's Devastation
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will spearhead a comprehensive aerial assessment of the flood-hit Warangal district and Husnabad Assembly constituency, devastated by Cyclone Montha.

He has instructed officials to employ the most rapid relief measures to mitigate harm under his command, ensuring the safety of lives and livestock in affected regions.

Core strategies include addressing damaged crops, particularly paddy procurement, mobilizing resources for relief, and utilizing agencies such as HYDRAA for emergency operations. The CM also stressed road safety and healthcare provisions during this critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

