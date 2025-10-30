Left Menu

Ilamparthi A R: India's 90th Chess Grandmaster Triumph

Ilamparthi A R, a 16-year-old from Chennai, has become India's latest chess Grandmaster at the GM4 Bijeljina 2025 Chess Festival. He is now the country's 90th Grandmaster, achieving his final norm in Bosnia. Notable chess figure Viswanathan Anand applauded Ilamparthi's dedication and potential for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:19 IST
Young chess prodigy Ilamparthi A R has risen to the prestigious rank of Grandmaster, becoming the 90th Indian to achieve this honor. The 16-year-old from Chennai clinched his final norm at the GM4 Bijeljina 2025 Chess Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Celebrating this milestone, All India Chess Federation president Nitin Narang expressed his congratulations on social media platform X, highlighting Ilamparthi's dedication and the pride he brings to the nation. The journey to this achievement saw Ilamparthi making consistent progress across global tournaments, securing his first norm in Vietnam and the second in Singapore.

Esteemed five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand praised Ilamparthi's perseverance and potential on X, reaffirming optimism for his bright future in the world of chess. As Ilamparthi continues to ascend in his chess career, the Indian chess community anticipates further accomplishments from this promising young player.

