Sanjoy K Roy's Enigmatic Encounters: 'There's a Ghost in My Room' Unveiled

Sanjoy K Roy, the co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival and managing director of Teamwork Arts, unveiled his latest book, 'There's a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural', at a special event 'Under the Banyan Tree' at 1AQ last Thursday.

Joined by esteemed actor Sharmila Tagore, Roy engaged in a compelling discussion with journalist and writer Mrinal Pande on the pervasive nature of the supernatural in his life. They explored Roy's first ghost encounter at the age of five and his frequent supernatural experiences spanning different homes in Kolkata, Delhi, and Safdarjung.

This debut book, published by HarperCollins India, provides an immersive read into Roy's life adventures and spiritual entanglements. It's priced at Rs 599 and available in stores, capturing the intersection of life experiences and supernatural wonders.

(With inputs from agencies.)