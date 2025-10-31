Sohra Transformation: Meghalaya's Tourism Circuit Set to Spark Eco-Tourism Boom

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is set to inaugurate the Sohra Tourism Circuit project, envisioned to transform Meghalaya into an international eco-tourism destination.

This initiative, part of the PM-DevINE scheme, seeks to bolster tourism infrastructure and foster sustainable livelihoods while preserving Sohra's cultural and natural heritage.

The project underscores the Indian government's commitment to unlocking the tourism potential of the North Eastern Region through equitable economic growth and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)