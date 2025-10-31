PM Modi Urges Arya Samaj to Champion India's Heritage and Natural Farming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commended the efforts of Arya Samaj, founded by social reformer Dayanand Saraswati, in preserving India's Vedic heritage. He urged the organization to take an active role in promoting the study of historical manuscripts and advocating for natural farming practices.

Addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan, which marks the 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj's founding, Modi highlighted its pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle. He noted that the organization had not received due recognition for its contributions, largely due to political reasons.

Modi called upon Arya Samaj members to engage the youth in studying manuscripts and promoting the natural farming of coarse cereals. The prime minister's message was part of a celebration that included representatives from 39 countries, coinciding with the 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati.