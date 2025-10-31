Malabar Gold & Diamonds Navigates Social Media Storm Amid Festive Season

Kerala-based jewellery giant Malabar Gold & Diamonds is grappling with a social media controversy that affected its festive season sales. The issue arose after a marketing collaboration with Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid sparked backlash due to her political remarks.

In response, the company reaffirmed its commitment to values and accountability. Chairman M P Ahammed addressed employees, emphasizing the company's roots in Indian heritage and its dedication to integrity. The company has since cut ties with the third-party vendor responsible for the engagement.

To combat defamatory narratives, Malabar Gold approached the Bombay High Court, securing an order to remove damaging online content. The firm continues to champion trust and cultural sensitivity as foundational principles, reassuring employees and stakeholders of its steadfast commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)