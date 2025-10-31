Left Menu

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Navigates Social Media Storm Amid Festive Season

Malabar Gold & Diamonds faced a social media backlash impacting its festive sales following a controversy over a marketing engagement with influencer Alishba Khalid. The company addressed the issue internally and legally, reinforcing its commitment to trust and cultural sensitivity with employees and legal action to counter defamatory statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:26 IST
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Navigates Social Media Storm Amid Festive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala-based jewellery giant Malabar Gold & Diamonds is grappling with a social media controversy that affected its festive season sales. The issue arose after a marketing collaboration with Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid sparked backlash due to her political remarks.

In response, the company reaffirmed its commitment to values and accountability. Chairman M P Ahammed addressed employees, emphasizing the company's roots in Indian heritage and its dedication to integrity. The company has since cut ties with the third-party vendor responsible for the engagement.

To combat defamatory narratives, Malabar Gold approached the Bombay High Court, securing an order to remove damaging online content. The firm continues to champion trust and cultural sensitivity as foundational principles, reassuring employees and stakeholders of its steadfast commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025