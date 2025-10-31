Manipur's Festivals Amidst Crisis: A Conflict of Interests

The apex body of Manipur's Meitei community has voiced strong opposition to the state government's plan to host the annual Sangai Festival amid unresolved ethnic conflicts. They argue that the displaced thousands cannot be ignored while the government attempts to project normalcy through celebrations.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) leader, Laikhuram Jayenta, stated during a press conference that while the state claims progress in resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs), no substantial actions have been observed. The ongoing suffering in relief camps stands in stark contrast to governmental claims.

Despite improvements in law and order, hosting the Sangai Festival amid current humanitarian challenges would disrespect those affected by the crisis. The government is urged to prioritize real peace and resettlement over celebratory displays of the state's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)