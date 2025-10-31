Celebrating 150 Years of Arya Samaj: A Beacon of Reform and Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Arya Samaj for its vital role in preserving India's Vedic traditions and its contributions to the freedom struggle during the 150th anniversary celebrations of the organization founded by social reformer Dayanand Saraswati.

In his address at the International Arya Mahasammelan, Modi emphasized the organization's significant yet undervalued role due to political reasons and urged Arya Samaj to focus on manuscript studies, natural farming, and support national conservation efforts.

The event, marking 200 years since Saraswati's birth, brought together representatives from 39 countries, highlighting the global impact of Arya Samaj's reformist philosophies and its ongoing commitment to national and cultural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)