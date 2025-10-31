Nepal's Role in Global Social Development Dialogue

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel is slated to travel to Qatar next week to participate in the prestigious Second World Summit for Social Development. The summit, scheduled from November 4 to 6 in Doha, will spotlight pivotal issues on global social inequalities and the effects of technological advancements on society.

The Nepali President, leading a 12-member delegation, will address the Plenary Meetings and the High-Level Roundtable sessions. On the summit's sidelines, he will engage in crucial dialogues with prominent figures such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Intensive discussions will be directed towards fostering international cooperation for social improvement, addressing demographic imbalances, and confronting development disparities worldwide. This event follows the First World Summit for Social Development held in Copenhagen in 1995. Paudel is expected to return to Kathmandu on November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)