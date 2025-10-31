From Royalty to Reality: Prince Andrew's Dramatic Downfall

Prince Andrew, once a prominent royal, has seen his life altered irrevocably after losing his title and Windsor residence. This decision by King Charles III aims to protect the monarchy from Andrew's links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince is expected to relocate to Sandringham, drastically downsizing from his previous luxurious living arrangements. The Epstein affair has further jeopardized Andrew's stature within the royal family, escalating his personal and financial challenges.

Despite public scrutiny, Andrew remains eighth in line for the throne. King Charles has employed his private wealth to support Andrew financially, highlighting an effort to balance familial duty with public perception.

