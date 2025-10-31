Northern Railway's E-Auction Innovation Enhances Revenue and Passenger Amenities
Northern Railway has allocated multipurpose stalls at six Jammu and Kashmir stations through a transparent e-auction process, aiming to boost non-fare revenue and passenger amenities. This initiative, expected to generate Rs 79.43 lakh, aligns with the goals of promoting local employment and cultural integration while ensuring financial sustainability.
Northern Railway has embarked on a promising initiative to boost non-fare revenue by allocating multipurpose stalls at six key stations across Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials announced the successful e-auction of stalls that will serve passengers' needs with essentials like medicines, books, and toys, projecting a revenue generation of Rs 79.43 lakh.
This strategy also includes allotting the Second Luggage Rake of a train for Rs 1.08 crore. The project underscores a commitment to transparency, local employment, and cultural integration, offering a lucrative model for financial sustainability and enhanced passenger services.
