Northern Railway's E-Auction Innovation Enhances Revenue and Passenger Amenities

Northern Railway has embarked on a promising initiative to boost non-fare revenue by allocating multipurpose stalls at six key stations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials announced the successful e-auction of stalls that will serve passengers' needs with essentials like medicines, books, and toys, projecting a revenue generation of Rs 79.43 lakh.

This strategy also includes allotting the Second Luggage Rake of a train for Rs 1.08 crore. The project underscores a commitment to transparency, local employment, and cultural integration, offering a lucrative model for financial sustainability and enhanced passenger services.

