Tragic Loss: Red-Necked Wallaby Dies at SV Zoological Park

A male red-necked wallaby has died from an illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, zoo officials confirmed. The animal, part of a recent donation, succumbed to toxoplasmosis after emergency efforts failed to save it.

The marsupial showed signs of illness last Thursday, leading the zoo's veterinary team to administer intensive care. Cardiac resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful.

Following a post-mortem by veterinary authorities, the wallaby was declared deceased from toxoplasmosis. Other recently arrived animals continue to be monitored, with the zoo expressing condolences and vowing to ensure the health of all its animals.

