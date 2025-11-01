Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Red-Necked Wallaby Dies at SV Zoological Park

A male red-necked wallaby at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park died from toxoplasmosis less than two months after arrival. Despite emergency care, the animal's condition worsened. The zoo is closely monitoring surviving animals, including its female counterpart. The deceased was part of a donation by Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:31 IST
Tragic Loss: Red-Necked Wallaby Dies at SV Zoological Park
  • Country:
  • India

A male red-necked wallaby has died from an illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, zoo officials confirmed. The animal, part of a recent donation, succumbed to toxoplasmosis after emergency efforts failed to save it.

The marsupial showed signs of illness last Thursday, leading the zoo's veterinary team to administer intensive care. Cardiac resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful.

Following a post-mortem by veterinary authorities, the wallaby was declared deceased from toxoplasmosis. Other recently arrived animals continue to be monitored, with the zoo expressing condolences and vowing to ensure the health of all its animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025