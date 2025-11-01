Tragic Loss: Red-Necked Wallaby Dies at SV Zoological Park
A male red-necked wallaby at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park died from toxoplasmosis less than two months after arrival. Despite emergency care, the animal's condition worsened. The zoo is closely monitoring surviving animals, including its female counterpart. The deceased was part of a donation by Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust.
- Country:
- India
A male red-necked wallaby has died from an illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, zoo officials confirmed. The animal, part of a recent donation, succumbed to toxoplasmosis after emergency efforts failed to save it.
The marsupial showed signs of illness last Thursday, leading the zoo's veterinary team to administer intensive care. Cardiac resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful.
Following a post-mortem by veterinary authorities, the wallaby was declared deceased from toxoplasmosis. Other recently arrived animals continue to be monitored, with the zoo expressing condolences and vowing to ensure the health of all its animals.
(With inputs from agencies.)