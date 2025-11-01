Left Menu

From Moon Landings to Music Hits: Today's Entertainment Headlines

Today's entertainment news covers NASA addressing a Kardashian-fueled moon landing controversy, insights on the emotional finale of 'Stranger Things', Fox Corp's strong earnings due to Tubi's growth, and Universal Music Group surpassing revenue expectations driven by Taylor Swift's album sales.

Updated: 01-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:28 IST
From Moon Landings to Music Hits: Today's Entertainment Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's chief felt obligated to clarify facts after Kim Kardashian voiced doubts about the authenticity of the 1969 moon landing on 'The Kardashians'.

The Duffer brothers, creators of 'Stranger Things', teased an emotional and action-packed final season at the show's global promotion in Lucca.

Fox Corp shares soared by 7% as Tubi recorded its first profitable quarter, prompting a $1.5 billion share buyback amid impressive earnings results.

Universal Music Group's revenue exceeded expectations this quarter, largely due to the impact of Taylor Swift's latest release, signaling robust growth for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

