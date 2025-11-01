From Moon Landings to Music Hits: Today's Entertainment Headlines

NASA's chief felt obligated to clarify facts after Kim Kardashian voiced doubts about the authenticity of the 1969 moon landing on 'The Kardashians'.

The Duffer brothers, creators of 'Stranger Things', teased an emotional and action-packed final season at the show's global promotion in Lucca.

Fox Corp shares soared by 7% as Tubi recorded its first profitable quarter, prompting a $1.5 billion share buyback amid impressive earnings results.

Universal Music Group's revenue exceeded expectations this quarter, largely due to the impact of Taylor Swift's latest release, signaling robust growth for the company.

