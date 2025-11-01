Left Menu

Celebrating Lives: Conversations with Chhattisgarh's Cultural Icons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Teejan Bai and Vinod Kumar Shukla, two prominent cultural figures of Chhattisgarh, as the state commemorates its 25th foundation day. Modi inquired about their health, highlighting their contributions to Chhattisgarh's cultural heritage through the Pandavani art form and literary works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in personal conversations with two of Chhattisgarh's celebrated cultural icons, Teejan Bai and Vinod Kumar Shukla, on the occasion of the state's 25th foundation day.

Teejan Bai, renowned for her mastery of the Pandavani art form, is a Padma Vibhushan awardee. The Prime Minister reached out to her family to inquire about her health as the 69-year-old has been unwell recently.

Additionally, Modi spoke with 88-year-old Vinod Kumar Shukla, an accomplished writer and Jnanpith Award recipient, checking on his well-being. Shukla has an impressive literary legacy with three novels, numerous short stories, and poetry collections to his name. His novel, 'Naukar Ki Kameez,' inspired a film adaptation by Mani Kaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

