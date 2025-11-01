Lucknow's Culinary Legacy Joins UNESCO's Creative Cities Network

Lucknow has officially joined UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a significant acknowledgment of its culinary legacy. This recognition underscores the city's global status and highlights its role in promoting sustainable urban development through rich culinary traditions.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced the inclusion of 58 new cities into the network, bringing the total to 408 cities worldwide. This achievement shines a spotlight on Lucknow's renowned delicacies, such as Galouti Kabab, Awadhi Biryani, and Makhan Malai.

The induction has been heralded by Uttar Pradesh's leadership as a tribute to the state's cultural vibrancy and progress. Officials see this as a boon for tourism, with plans to further enhance the city's international identity and leverage its culinary heritage as a cultural bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)