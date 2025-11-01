Left Menu

Lucknow's Culinary Legacy Joins UNESCO's Creative Cities Network

Lucknow has joined UNESCO's Creative Cities Network under the 'Gastronomy' category, reflecting its rich culinary heritage. The move highlights the city's global culinary recognition and its role in promoting sustainable urban development. This inclusion showcases Uttar Pradesh's pride in its historical Awadhi culinary traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:06 IST
Lucknow has officially joined UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a significant acknowledgment of its culinary legacy. This recognition underscores the city's global status and highlights its role in promoting sustainable urban development through rich culinary traditions.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced the inclusion of 58 new cities into the network, bringing the total to 408 cities worldwide. This achievement shines a spotlight on Lucknow's renowned delicacies, such as Galouti Kabab, Awadhi Biryani, and Makhan Malai.

The induction has been heralded by Uttar Pradesh's leadership as a tribute to the state's cultural vibrancy and progress. Officials see this as a boon for tourism, with plans to further enhance the city's international identity and leverage its culinary heritage as a cultural bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

