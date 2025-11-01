Left Menu

Anupam Kher Begins Work on His 549th Film with Sooraj Barjatya

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has announced the commencement of shooting for his 549th film, directed by frequent collaborator Sooraj Barjatya. The actor shared the news via social media, highlighting their previous successful partnerships and expressing gratitude for being part of Rajshri Films' family.

Anupam Kher, the seasoned Bollywood actor, has embarked on his 549th film venture, this time reuniting with acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. The announcement was made through a social media post showcasing a video of Kher alongside Barjatya, celebrating their storied collaboration on films like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and 'Vivah'.

Kher reflected on his long-standing relationship with Barjatya, recounting their early days when Barjatya served as the fifth assistant on Mahesh Bhatt's influential film 'Saaransh', which marked Kher's acting debut. He expressed his commitment to Rajshri Films, a company he has been associated with for years, and cherished being part of the inaugural shot of the new project. The tradition is dear to him, symbolizing his integral role within the Rajshri family.

In his latest directorial venture, 'Tanvi the Great', released on July 18, Kher showcased Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. This marked his second attempt behind the camera, further showcasing his versatility in the cinematic realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

