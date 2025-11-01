Lucknow: UNESCO's New Creative City of Gastronomy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages global visitors to experience Lucknow, newly recognized by UNESCO as a 'Creative City of Gastronomy'. This acknowledgment celebrates the city's vibrant cultural and culinary tradition. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlights its contribution to India's gastronomic heritage and its rise as a cultural destination.
- Country:
- India
In a notable recognition from UNESCO, Lucknow has been hailed as a 'Creative City of Gastronomy', drawing global attention to its rich culinary heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to international visitors to explore the city's unique blend of vibrant culture and gastronomic tradition.
Modi emphasized the intrinsic connection between Lucknow's culture and its renowned culinary arts, expressing his pleasure at UNESCO's acknowledgment of this aspect. He encouraged people worldwide to experience Lucknow's distinctive offerings firsthand.
Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supported the prime minister's sentiment, noting that this recognition raises Lucknow's status as a premier destination for food and culture. The accolade underscores the city's significant role in enriching India's diverse culinary landscape.
