Lucknow: UNESCO's New Creative City of Gastronomy

In a notable recognition from UNESCO, Lucknow has been hailed as a 'Creative City of Gastronomy', drawing global attention to its rich culinary heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to international visitors to explore the city's unique blend of vibrant culture and gastronomic tradition.

Modi emphasized the intrinsic connection between Lucknow's culture and its renowned culinary arts, expressing his pleasure at UNESCO's acknowledgment of this aspect. He encouraged people worldwide to experience Lucknow's distinctive offerings firsthand.

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supported the prime minister's sentiment, noting that this recognition raises Lucknow's status as a premier destination for food and culture. The accolade underscores the city's significant role in enriching India's diverse culinary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)