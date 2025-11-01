Left Menu

Transforming Delhi: From Capital to Cultural and Tourism Hub

Sixty-nine years ago, Delhi became a Union Territory, initiating a plan to develop it into a cultural and tourism hub. This involved enhancing heritage sites and visitor amenities, marking a significant shift toward accessible tourism. The efforts included creating facilities around key historical locations and fostering Delhi's rich cultural legacy.

Delhi's transformation into a cultural and tourism hub began when it gained Union Territory status on November 1, 1956. The initiative aimed to make tourism accessible to all by developing key heritage sites and public amenities.

Archives reveal that under the second Five-Year Plan, the Planning Commission and the Union Ministry of Transport approved several tourism development schemes. These efforts included enhancing public amenities and visitor facilities around heritage sites like Qutab, Suraj Kund, Tughlaqabad, Hauz Khas, and Okhla.

These development projects signaled a commitment to tourism accessibility, with a budget allocation of Rs 6.02 lakh. Today, Delhi's rich cultural legacy and its heritage sites, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, continue to attract visitors from around the world.

