Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Rallying Cry: Defend Kannada Amidst Federal Neglect and Linguistic Impositions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the federal government for neglecting the Kannada language and imposing Hindi, urging citizens to resist such moves. He highlighted Karnataka's contributions to the national economy and outlined plans to enhance Kannada in education and technology amid concerns of job losses due to Artificial Intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:21 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a vocal critique against what he describes as the federal government's neglect of the Kannada language, alongside imposing Hindi on the state's linguistic framework.

Marking the state's foundation day, Siddaramaiah called out the disparity between Karnataka's Rs 4.5 lakh crore contribution to national revenue and the marginal returns it receives. He accused the central government of allocating funds for Hindi and Sanskrit development while sidelining Kannada.

The Chief Minister emphasized efforts to bolster Kannada in education and technology to counteract the potential job losses from Artificial Intelligence. Highlighting Karnataka's economic achievements, he shared plans to upgrade Kannada and Urdu schools, reflecting the state's commitment to an inclusive educational policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

