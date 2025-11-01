Lucknow's Culinary Heritage Secures UNESCO Recognition

Lucknow's famed cuisine has earned a spot in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network, marking the city's global gastronomic reputation. Known for its mouth-watering Galouti kebabs and flavorful Awadhi biryani, Lucknow is acknowledged for its profound contribution to India's culinary scene.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the recognition, encouraging global food enthusiasts to experience the city's unique culinary offerings. Under the 'Gastronomy' category, Lucknow's inclusion highlights its rich tradition of slow-cooked, aroma-laden dishes that continue to influence modern culinary practices.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh celebrated the achievement as a significant milestone for Uttar Pradesh's tourism sector, promising that this international acknowledgment will attract even more visitors to savor Lucknow's heritage-rich cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)