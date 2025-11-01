Left Menu

Lucknow's Culinary Heritage Secures UNESCO Recognition

Lucknow's rich culinary tradition has been globally recognized as it joins UNESCO's Creative Cities Network under the 'Gastronomy' category. Celebrated for its diverse and delectable dishes, including Galouti kebabs and Awadhi biryani, the city is now officially acknowledged for its contribution to India's gastronomic heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:40 IST
Lucknow's Culinary Heritage Secures UNESCO Recognition
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow's famed cuisine has earned a spot in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network, marking the city's global gastronomic reputation. Known for its mouth-watering Galouti kebabs and flavorful Awadhi biryani, Lucknow is acknowledged for its profound contribution to India's culinary scene.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the recognition, encouraging global food enthusiasts to experience the city's unique culinary offerings. Under the 'Gastronomy' category, Lucknow's inclusion highlights its rich tradition of slow-cooked, aroma-laden dishes that continue to influence modern culinary practices.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh celebrated the achievement as a significant milestone for Uttar Pradesh's tourism sector, promising that this international acknowledgment will attract even more visitors to savor Lucknow's heritage-rich cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025