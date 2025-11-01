Left Menu

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve: A Diwali Gift of Early Wildlife Adventures

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has reopened to tourists earlier than usual, starting on November 1. Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena announced two new safari routes and expanded accommodations. User fees have been increased to enhance conservation efforts in this crucial wildlife habitat.

Updated: 01-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh welcomed tourists earlier this year, reopening on November 1 instead of the usual November 15. The annual hiatus, beginning June 15, concluded as part of what State Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena deemed a 'Diwali gift' from the Chief Minister.

During the season's inauguration, Dr. Saxena introduced two new safari routes to enrich visitors' wildlife experience. Accommodations are also set to expand, ensuring more tourists can enjoy the diverse fauna at the reserve.

In a bid to bolster conservation efforts, the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation has increased user fees. Entry is now ₹250 per person, visiting the Rhino Area costs ₹200, and the camera fee has risen to ₹200. The reserve remains a critical sanctuary for many species, including the Royal Bengal Tiger.

