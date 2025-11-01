Dudhwa Tiger Reserve: A Diwali Gift of Early Wildlife Adventures

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh welcomed tourists earlier this year, reopening on November 1 instead of the usual November 15. The annual hiatus, beginning June 15, concluded as part of what State Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena deemed a 'Diwali gift' from the Chief Minister.

During the season's inauguration, Dr. Saxena introduced two new safari routes to enrich visitors' wildlife experience. Accommodations are also set to expand, ensuring more tourists can enjoy the diverse fauna at the reserve.

In a bid to bolster conservation efforts, the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation has increased user fees. Entry is now ₹250 per person, visiting the Rhino Area costs ₹200, and the camera fee has risen to ₹200. The reserve remains a critical sanctuary for many species, including the Royal Bengal Tiger.

