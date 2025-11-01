Kerala Shines: A Real Success Story in Social Indicators

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has proudly declared that the state's performance on various social indicators outshines that of the United States. Speaking at a public event, Vijayan highlighted Kerala's lower infant and maternal mortality rates compared to those in the US, attributing this to the state's emphasis on human welfare.

Citing striking statistics, Vijayan noted that, in Kerala, only 18 mothers per 100,000 births lose their lives, compared to 22.3 in the US. Similarly, the infant mortality rate stands at five per thousand in the state, whereas it is 5.6 in America. With a literacy rate of 96.2 percent, Kerala vastly outperforms the US's 79 percent.

The Chief Minister emphasized that true national prosperity lies not in wealth but in the care of its people. He reaffirmed the goals of the 'Nava Kerala' project to elevate living standards, citing Kerala's top rankings in health, education, and sustainable development as a testament to its success.

